It’s been half a century since the federal government banned discrimination in the home mortgage industry. But a new analysis of mortgage data shows…
Opponents of a plan to change the foreclosure process in Michigan say it would put more people out of their homes and hurt property values.They were in…
Michiganders hard hit by the foreclosure crisis might get some help thanks to a national settlement approved this week by a federal judge. But that help…
The state of Michigan is expected to reap a half billion dollars from a settlement between 40 states and five of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders.…
The Detroit program meant to lure police officers back to live in the community they serve has officially welcomed its first resident.Currently, most…
The city of Detroit and Bank of America have announced what both call “the start of a new partnership.” Bank of America says it will demolish 100 “vacant…