Barb Byrum

-
County clerks across the state are getting ready for however the U.S. Supreme Court might rule on legalizing same-sex marriage.Ingham County Clerk Barb…
-
Former state senate majority leader Mike Bishop picked up an endorsement today in his campaign to be Michigan’s next eighth district congressman.The…
-
A political stunner slapped all of our political cheeks awake this morning, just like that scene with Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone.The news? Seven-term…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A group upset over last month's silencing of a female Democratic lawmaker who said "vagina" during House debate about anti-abortion…
-
Update 4:57 p.m.Here is the latest from Rick Pluta:Two women serving in the state House have been barred from participating in floor debates for one day.…
-
A state prisons spokesman says a potential kidnapping or murder-for-hire threat from an inmate targeting a Michigan state lawmaker has been detected and…
-
Recall campaigns against the state’s elected officials have until the end of the week to hand in petition signatures to be considered for the November…
-
The partisan battle over the state’s new maps of congressional and legislative districts kicks off Tuesday at the state Capitol.Republicans are likely to…