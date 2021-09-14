-
The owners of a Cheboygan County bar can be sued for failing to protect a patron from racist assaults on the sidewalk in front of the business. That…
State health department officials are imposing new limits on indoor gatherings to curb surging rates of COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and…
The owners of nearly 150 locally-owed bars and restaurants in Michigan have signed on to a promise to meet or exceed all health recommendations during the…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shutting down indoor bar service in lower Michigan to slow the spread of coronavirus.But for some bar owners, it could be “last…
Today on Stateside, more Michigan businesses reopen, including some bars and restaurants. A bartender weighs in on some service industry workers’…
The state is helping restaurants, bars, and hotels that have been effectively closed down for the most part by the COVID-19 pandemic. That help ranges…
Starting at 3 p.m. Monday, many businesses in Michigan will temporarily close.Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered "places of public accommodation" to…
Ninety-nine-year-old Clarise Kramer Cadarette Grzenkowicz has been bartending at the Maplewood Tavern near Alpena, Michigan for the past 78 years. She has…
At 13 bars popular with local college students in Saginaw, bartenders are handing out sexual assault awareness messages along with the drinks.The Saginaw…
Team USA lost to Germany today at the World Cup in Brazil. But Michigan sports bars are counting themselves as winners.Since the global soccer tournament…