New research finds that sac-winged bat pups — a species of bat found in Central and South America — like to "babble" in ways that are remarkably similar to human babies.
White nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in the U.S. since the fungal infection came here in the early 2000’s. Some kinds of bats have been hit…
There may be hope for bat populations devastated by a disease caused by a fungus. White-nose syndrome (WNS) kills 90% of the bats that get infected, on…
There’s been a big jump in the number of animals in Michigan testing positive for rabies.This year, 22 bats and two skunks have tested positive for…
Bats have a PR problem. They’re so associated with blood sucking and horror films, a lot of people want nothing to do with them.That makes it hard to get…
White-nose syndrome is killing millions of bats in 31 states including Michigan, and five Canadian provinces. It’s a disease caused by a fungus.But…
No, this isn't the beginning of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.The bats belong to the Organization for Bat Conservation's new education center, known as the…
There’s some hopeful news about a disease that’s killing bats.White-nose syndrome is killing millions of bats in 29 states including Michigan, and five…
It's hard out here for a bat.Especially if it's a bat in Michigan, according to Detroit News reporter Charles E. Ramirez. He writes that the three biggest…
White-nose syndrome is a deadly disease caused by a fungus. It’s killing bats in 27 states including Michigan, and five Canadian provinces.It was first…