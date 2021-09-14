-
The wife of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was campaigning for her husband in Michigan Tuesday.Jill Biden toured a food pantry in Grand…
Michigan is going to be in the national spotlight Wednesday as President Donald Trump campaigns in Battle Creek, while at the same time the U.S. House of…
Grand Valley State University has received a five year, $15.5 million grant to help expand higher education options for Battle Creek students.The W.K.…
The city of Battle Creek could be the latest in Michigan to move forward on replacing water pipes that contain lead. City Commissioners are scheduled to…
The board of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF) recently convened to approve its first ever grant recipients.The grants will go towards defraying…
Early in the morning on a snowy Wednesday, eighth grade student Xzavionna Reed is eating breakfast at a table across from her teacher. She’s the only…
A chirpy, cheery jingle from the 1960s was part of a massive advertising effort that helped Kellogg’s Corn Flakes become amazingly popular. “Kellogg’s…
Kellogg wants to make its West Michigan plant more sustainable, but that could mean more than 200 employees will be laid off.The cereal company released a…
Michigan's school choice policy has opened the door for thousands of parents across the state to take their kids out of their home school district and go…
All of the Michigan congressional delegation -- with the exception of Congressman Justin Amash -- signed a letter urging the Missile Defense Agency to…