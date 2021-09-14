-
Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.The…
President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding…
Local communities in four Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month are getting some help from the state.In late June, more than seven inches of…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has eight teams surveying damage in four mid-Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month. The FEMA…
Michigan agri-business leaders say recent floods have devastated farm fields and heavily damaged rural infrastructure in several mid-Michigan…
FEMA will soon take part in a joint preliminary damage assessment of four Michigan counties hard hit by flooding this month.Gov. Rick Snyder asked federal…
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Bay County is planning another public forum as part of an ongoing effort to deal with a heroin epidemic as declared by the…
Michigan counties rank near the top and the bottom of a new national report on home buying.Realty Trac looked at affordability and accessibility for home…
Consumers Energy is suspending plans to start building a $700 million power plant in Genesee County.The utility announced today it will instead buy an…