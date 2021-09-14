-
Physically and emotionally exhausted from seeing patient after patient die of COVD-19 complications—some after refusing vaccination and medical counsel—Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Matthew Trunsky took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.
-
Michigan’s largest health system is straining under the weight of the state’s third COVID-19 surge.Beaumont Health System CEO John Fox says it currently…
-
Today on Stateside, the CEO of Beaumont Health System talks about hospital capacity and what lies ahead. Plus, University of Michigan President Mark…
-
Beaumont Health System is among other health systems across the state that are struggling to meet the need for care during a surge of COVID-19 patients…
-
More than 2,600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of April 2, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. That's more than…
-
Beaumont Health has canceled some scheduled second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, citing an unexpected shortage of doses from the state.Beaumont…
-
One of Michigan's largest hospital systems is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.Beaumont Health operates eight hospitals in Michigan. It joins Henry…
-
Beaumont Health announced Wednesday that it is considering a merger with a large out-of-state hospital system.Beaumont said it has signed a nonbinding…
-
Plans to merge Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest hospital system, and Ohio-based Summa Health have ended — unrelated to financial losses from COVID-19,…
-
The Wayne County Health Division wants to know more about a temporary morgue Beaumont Health has put in place at its closed hospital in Wayne. The county…