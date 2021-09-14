-
The United States faced growing turmoil in the mid-19th century as technological change, abolitionist and religious movements and westward expansion…
-
Today on Stateside, we dig into the history of King James Jesse Strang— a self-professed mormon monarch who held court on Beaver Island. Plus, we look…
-
With plaintive, lovely songs, Katie Else brings us the shared history between Ireland and Michigan's Beaver Island.The song "When First I Went To Sea" is…
-
All is well on Beaver Island.Police say Thursday night thieves - or pranksters - returned a statue that had been stolen from outside the Beaver Island…
-
A sculpture commemorating Ernest Hemingway is missing from outside the Beaver Island Public Library.Library officials say they noticed the statue was…
-
As part of our MI Curious project, Philip Zoutendam asked this question:What's the story of the Mormon kingdom that was on Beaver Island in the 1800s, and…
-
"Baroque on Beaver" is a classic music festival held on Beaver Island running from July 25 to August 3.Anne Glendon heads the Beaver Island Cultural Arts…