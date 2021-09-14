beekeeping

-
Have you ever thought of a bee as a healer? Adam Ingrao was serving in the Army until his career was ended by an injury. After his discharge, he somehow…
You can thank a honey bee for pollinating about one of every three bites of food we eat. But as you’ve likely heard, bees are in trouble. They’re getting…
With it being National Pollinator Week, we continue our series, "The Business of Bees."It started centuries ago, scooping honey out of a tree.Today,…
That’s right, bees rule. At least that what my second grader thinks after she studied them at school.“You wrote bees rule. Why do bees rule?” I asked.“I…
Beekeepers have to keep their honeybees healthy against a lot of challenges: deadly mites, pesticides and harsh winters.Once they make it to the spring…
You can thank a bee for about one of every three bites of food we eat.Jeff Pettis is the research leader for the Bee Research Lab with the Agricultural…
HOPKINS, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Michigan has dropped from 7th to 9th in honey production.According to the agency, 2012 honey…
Honeybees are responsible for pollinating about one of every three bites of food we eat.Rufus Isaacs is an entomology professor at Michigan State…
Black bears have been doing well in northern Michigan for a while. There are somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 bears in the state, mostly in the U.P.…
By Julie Grant for The Environment ReportMichigan beekeepers are continuing to lose huge numbers of bees. They join beekeepers from around the country –…