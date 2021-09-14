-
If you've purchased beer lately, you've probably noticed the local craft beer section has grown in your grocery store. There's been a rapid expansion of…
-
In the early 1980s, Larry Bell worked at Sarkozy Bakery in Kalamazoo. There he became interested in grains and yeast, and began experimenting with beers…
-
Early in February, Eastern Michigan University canceled classes due to a sloppy snowstorm. But it didn’t cancel a big event it had planned for a long time…
-
(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)Every day, more than 20 million gallons of oil, some 540 thousand barrels, are…
-
A popular Kalamazoo craft beer brewer will open a location soon in the Grand Rapids area.Bell's Brewery plans to open the pub late this week at the Gerald…
-
A state House panel kicked off debate Tuesday about easing restrictions on Michigan’s craft brewers. It’s considering legislation that would double the…
-
It now appears even less likely Enbridge Energy will meet a federal deadline to dredge oil from the bottom of the Kalamazoo River. The cleanup is related…
-
Enbridge is asking the Environmental Protection Agency for more time to clean up a portion of its 2010 oil spill in the Kalamazoo River.Earlier this year,…
-
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - A well-known Michigan brewer is pulling out of a major beer festival because of planned political fundraising at the event.The…
-
It might not feel like it outside, but warmer temperatures are around the corner.MLive has A LOT (including live coverage from Bell's Brewery) on the…