-
Northern Kent County residents say they're eager to learn more about a new PFAS chemical exposure study.Representatives from the Michigan Department of…
-
PFAS chemicals have contaminated water across MI. Here’s what that means for public health, clean upOn Monday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich spoke at a west Michigan town hall.She was there in support of a class-action lawsuit filed against…
-
People in northern Kent County have been dealing with the recent discovery of groundwater contamination for the past several months.Some residents still…
-
More people in West Michigan might be getting their drinking water tested for chemical contamination.The state has added 300 homes to its investigation,…
-
Uncertainty lingers in West Michigan following an informational town hall meeting about contaminated well water.State and county health official know the…