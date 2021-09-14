-
Vice President Mike Pence told Detroit business leaders Monday that the “American economy is booming.”Pence delivered a spirited defense of the Trump…
-
In the middle of a tight re-election campaign, Michigan Congressman Mike Bishop took time Thursday to escort a top Trump administration official around a…
-
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Thursday handed a large novelty check to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. The amount written on the check was…
-
Dr. Ben Carson came home today to speak at a school named after him. Although most Detroiters voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election, the…
-
New numbers show Democrats outspending Republicans on TV ads in Michigan leading up to the March 8 presidential primary.Next Tuesday’s primary could play…
-
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has a prescription for Muslims in Dearborn who may be upset about anti-Muslim statements by his fellow…
-
I was thinking yesterday that I ought to apply for the job of general manager of the Detroit Lions. Now, it is true that I don’t know anything about…
-
Republican presidential hopeful Doctor Ben Carson made a campaign swing through Michigan today.Carson made stops in Jackson and Spring Arbor University.…
-
When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the White House, he did it to the tune of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” It didn’t take very long…
-
A number of Republican presidential hopefuls are descending on Michigan. Three confirmed and likely candidates made stops across the state on…