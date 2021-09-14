-
Some lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill in this lame-duck session of the Legislature that would force new teachers into a 401(k)-style retirement system,…
-
Michigan Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, this week introduced legislation that would get rid of health benefits for domestic partners of state…
-
Anybody who's out of work in Michigan knows they can't get an unemployment check for as long as they used to. Ever since the federal government stopped…
-
Emergency unemployment benefits and senatorial "jitters" over an Enbridge oil pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac: Both are issues consuming…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The head of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency is defending his agency's decision to not attend some insurance fraud hearings…
-
Michigan's new Veterans Affairs Agency director says the state needs to do a better job connecting its nearly 700,000 veterans to services.Jeff Barnes was…
-
A new report from Michigan’s Auditor General shows problems with determining eligibility for some public assistance programs.In 2008, Auditor General…
-
Politically speaking, this has been the year of Rick Snyder. Since he first burst on the scene two years ago, he has had an astonishing run of success.…
-
Welfare recipients could not use their state-issued debit cards to draw cash from casino ATMs or buy lottery tickets, alcohol and tobacco under…
-
State House Republican leaders failed to muster enough votes to reverse health benefits for the live-in partners of state employees. The new policy will…