Benton Harbor officials first found lead levels above the federal action level in the drinking water in the fall of 2018. The move comes after a coalition of national and local groups called for the federal government to step in and use its emergency powers to provide bottled water to residents earlier this month.
Stateside: Benton Harbor’s lead problem; one physician’s exhausted pleas; U.P. hospital staffing shortage; a cocktail to kick off your weekendThe city of Benton Harbor reckons with high lead levels in residents’ water. Also, nurses and doctors are working marathon shifts to care for COVID patients. Sometimes the hours aren’t the hardest part of the job. Plus, what conditions are like at one U.P. hospital experiencing an acute staff shortage.
There was lead in the drinking water in 2018. There was lead in the water in 2019 and 2020. This summer, after a sixth round of testing, there was still…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a big investment in the state's Clean Water program, using $200 million of the state's share of federal…
Benton Harbor High School’s graduation rate dropped nearly 30% from 2018 to 2019.At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, BHHS graduated about 76% of its…
The Benton Harbor School Board says it supports the concept of a new advisory committee with the state to turn around the district. But the board says it…
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a more than half a million dollar settlement for cleanup of a site in Benton Harbor. The EPA…
Less than three months ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration made an announcement that stunned the community in Benton Harbor.The city’s school…
The ACLU of Michigan is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to let local leaders in Benton Harbor decide what happens in their schools.The ACLU delivered…
The city of Benton Harbor says lead continues to be problem in the city water supply.The city says 12 of 47 homes tested since January of this year were…