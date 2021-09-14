Beyond the Battlefield

-
The United States military is currently involved in the longest period of sustained, armed conflict in our nation’s history.Yet only around 0.5% of the…
-
You've heard it before: "Thank you for your service." Maybe you've even said it.Veterans hear it a lot. And what we've heard from talking with veterans…
-
It's rarely easy making the transition from the military to a career in the civilian world.Jamie Hamming knows that. She was an Army combat medic between…
-
The Motor City Blight Busters are developing Veteran's Village Center, which provides housing for veterans and the opportunity to work with their…
-
The Next IdeaI am a veteran of two wars – one in Iraq, the other in Afghanistan. Joining the military has been the best decision of my life. But if you…
-
The model for Team Red, White, and Blue is simple. Give veterans and civilians the chance to run together in a relaxed environment and let conversations…
-
Especially in the early years of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, soldiers burned their waste in big, open-air pits. They burned everything from tires,…
-
As civilians it can be hard to know what to say or what to ask when you encounter veterans who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan.Often people will…
-
More Michigan veterans are trying “telehealth” appointments.It’s sort of like seeing your doctor through a computer online, but the computer can also…
-
This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about a new law affecting school districts in trouble, college tuition hikes, a…