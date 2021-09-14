-
Riding a bike to work might be good for the environment, but automobile drivers are still getting used to the idea of sharing the road. Bicycling to work…
-
A national bicycle advocate worries President Trump’s proposed budget will hurt Michigan and other states’ efforts to promote two-wheel commuting.The…
-
A Lima township man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for striking and killing an Ann Arbor triathlete with his car.…
-
This week, a Senate legislative committee will consider bills that supporters say will make Michigan roads safer for bicyclists.The package would require…
-
A prosecutor says a man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of Kalamazoo-area bicyclists, killing five, was under the influence of drugs.The…
-
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Lance Armstrong plans to be in Kalamazoo for a "Finishing the Ride" event in honor of the five cyclists killed when they were hit…
-
A Michigan prosecutor has charged 50-year-old Charles Edward Pickett Jr. with five counts of second degree murder after a pickup truck crashed into a…
-
Authorities say they were searching for the driver of a blue pickup truck in the minutes before he plowed into a group of adults bicycling near a western…
-
Several thousand people are expected to swarm Sunday’s Ann Arbor Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet.This is the show’s 35th year.Organizer Paul Kleppert…
-
It appears old man winter is finally loosening his grip on Michigan. (Dare I type that sentence?)With temperatures close to the 50s over the weekend, some…