-
You are being tracked. Your actions are being tracked by government, retailers, credit agencies, social media, and it all goes much deeper than you might…
-
Police departments across the nation are using new methods to try to predict where crime is likely to happen and who is more likely to be a victim of…
-
You’ve heard that advertisers are keeping track of every online site you visit. They keep track of the data to try to determine what you’re likely to buy.…
-
The Next IdeaIf you listen to the World Economic Forum, we are now in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The WEF calls this “a fusion of technologies that…