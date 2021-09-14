-
The Big Ten announced Tuesday it is joining forces with two other major college sports conferences.The Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Atlantic Coast…
Big Ten schools with a COVID-19 outbreak this fall might be sacked for a loss.COVID-19 remains an opponent on and off the playing field. But the Big Ten…
Universities and the cities they call home often have relationships that are both symbiotic and strained. Some city leaders simply feel ignored by their…
A new study looks at diagnosing heart damage linked to the COVID-19 in Big Ten athletes.Doctors examined 1,600 Big Ten college athletes who caught COVID…
Today on Stateside, Big Ten football returns this weekend. A sports columnist talks us through what collegiate football games will be like in a pandemic…
The Big Ten Conference opens its 2020 football season Friday night, but the games people care about in these parts are happening Saturday. Michigan State…
Michigan State University’s athletic director says it's “probably inevitable” that one or more Big Ten teams won’t be able to play a week or more during…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she supports the Big 10’s decision to allow an abbreviated football season.That’s after the conference reversed its earlier…
The Big Ten has reversed course. There will be college football this fall.The Big Ten announced Wednesday that the fall football season will begin October…
Pop-up tents, coolers, and cornhole sets will be sitting, unused, in sheds and garages across the state of Michigan Saturday morning. Big Ten football is…