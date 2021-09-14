bike safety

-
On June 7, 2016, a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists in Kalamazoo County, killing five people and injuring four others. Five years later,…
Today on Stateside, Michigan bean farmers send a lot of exports to Mexico. So, what happens to those farmers if President Trump follows through on his…
Michigan has about 150 new laws. Governor Rick Snyder finished going through a pile of bills that were sent to him before the Legislature went on its…
Charles Pickett Jr. was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison for his role in a car crash that left five cyclists dead and four injured. The Battle…
In June 2016, a group of cyclists known as the Chain Gang went out for their weekly ride in Kalamazoo County. About 20 minutes later in Cooper Township, a…
A jury in Kalamazoo found Charles Pickett Jr. guilty of second-degree murder today. The Battle Creek man was under the influence of depressants when he…
The trial for the Battle Creek man who allegedly hit and killed five cyclists with his pickup truck continued today. One witness says he was struggling…
The trial for a Battle Creek man who is accused of fatally striking five cyclists in Kalamazoo began this week, with witnesses taking the stand for the…
This week marks the anniversary of the crash that left five bicyclists dead in Kalamazoo County. In 2016, a total of 38 cyclists in Michigan lost their…