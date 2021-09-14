-
More than $11 million has been raised to support Detroit's youth summer jobs program.Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that 8,210 young people ages 14 to…
-
Detroit is trying a pilot project to encourage people to use bikes for the first or last short leg of a bus trip. Up to 2,000 people who buy bus passes in…
-
The bike share program, MoGo Detroit, turns one year old this month.? Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director of MoGo, joined Stateside to discuss…
-
Hundreds of people took part in a community “ride out” celebrating the launch of a new bike-sharing program in Detroit today.MoGo Detroit Bike Share has…