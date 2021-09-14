-
This week, Flint Community Schools will take an important step toward finding its next permanent superintendent.An interim superintendent has overseen the…
Flint school officials are putting their search for a new superintendent on the fast track.The Flint Board of Education has done little publicly since…
The Flint school board has picked a former emergency manager to be the district’s interim superintendent.Gregory Weatherspoon says he’s learned things…
The Flint public school district is beginning the search for a new superintendent.Bilal Tawwab became Flint schools superintendent in 2015. His tenure has…
New tests show lead is still a concern in the water in Flint schools.Two-thirds of the more than 700 recent water samples taken at Flint’s 13 school…
The head of Flint's public schools says he wants the state to agree to a comprehensive plan to monitor water in district schools.Flint school buildings…
Who were the ones most vulnerable to lead poisoning in the city of Flint?The children.With that, Bilal Tawwab, the superintendent of the Flint Community…
The Flint public schools have settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit.In 2014, the Genesee Intermediate School District filed suit against the Flint public…
The Flint public school district is getting money from the federal government to help address critical needs arising from the city’s water crisis.U.S.…
The Flint public school district is expanding early childhood education programs. The three-, four- and five-year-olds at the Great Expectations Early…