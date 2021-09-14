-
Michigan legislators have introduced a bill to increase fines on campaign finance violations. House Bill 4703 would set a minimum fine of 25% of the money…
Get those fruits and grains straight out of the Michigan farm field, and right into a bottle of Michigan beer, wine, mead or cider. That's the idea behind…
Governor Rick Snyder’s recent veto of Republican-sponsored election changes may not be the final word on the matter.The governor last week vetoed…
The Michigan Legislature has approved bills that would give biological fathers some rights to their children, even if the mothers were married to other…
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-978176.mp3We’ve had more than enough to worry about in Michigan this year --…
A bill pending in the state legislature could speed up adoptions in Michigan. State law requires all adoptions be approved by only one person – the…
A bill passed by the Michigan House would freeze educators’ salaries during contract negotiations. It would require employees (and not their employer) to…
Today is the day that a bill that allows alcohol sales on Sunday mornings and Christmas Day goes into effect. But, liquor control officials are still…