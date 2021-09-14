-
The Michigan Supreme Court says a progressive group can seek emails that could show then-Attorney General Bill Schuette and members of his staff trying to…
-
A liberal advocacy group argued Wednesday that the state Supreme Court should give it access to records from the state attorney general’s office.It’s been…
-
On Friday night, prosecutors tried to explain to frustrated Flint residents why they dropped all the remaining criminal charges in the Flint water crisis…
-
Several years ago, Progress Michigan started what would become a years long court battle with then-attorney general Bill Schuette.The group accused…
-
Today, big changes in the lame duck session could be coming over who controls oversight of Michigan schools. Bills sponsored by term-limited…
-
He may have been born in Massachusetts, and raised his family in West Texas, but former President George H. W. Bush was no stranger to Michigan. He…
-
Vice President Mike Pence appeared at two rallies in Michigan Monday on behalf of Republican candidates. In Waterford, he was the keynote speaker at a…
-
National news about violence is squeezing out news about local elections, with just a week before Michiganders go to the polls. But a top national…
-
A liberal group plans to appeal a judge’s decision dismissing its lawsuit claiming the Republican candidate for Michigan governor used his office for…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder is making an endorsement in one of Michigan’s most divisive contests.The governor endorsed Lt. Gov. Brian Calley in the Republican…