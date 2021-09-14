-
Since longtime Detroit Congressman John Conyers stepped down in December in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, Michigan’s 13th District hasn’t had…
Former Governor John Engler will donate his salary while serving as Michigan State University's interim president. Engler took over the role after Lou…
Westland Mayor Bill Wild has officially added his name to the growing list of candidates to replace former Congressman John Conyers.Wild is a Democrat…
Westland sometimes is in national trivia contests because it was the first city ever named after a shopping mall.Bill Wild, Westland’s mayor for the last…