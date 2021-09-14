-
The state Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that would ban medical marijuana advertising on billboards in Michigan. State law already bans…
A pair of identical bills were introduced to the Michigan House and Senate Wednesday that would ban medical marijuana dispensaries and businesses from…
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The city of Toledo is reaching back 100 years for its new slogan. New signs with the words "You Will Do Better In Toledo" will be…
A billboard alongside a highway in western Michigan is spreading the message that religion is something people can live without.The billboard went up…
On Thursday a Kent County district court judge ruled in favor of a farmer with two huge political signs on his property. The signs are critical of…
“I can summarize it in common language; what’s more important, egg McMuffins or political speech?” attorney Howard Van Den Heuvel said.His client, cattle…
The ongoing debate in churches regarding homosexuality is being argued on 10 billboards in northwest Ohio. The Toledo Blade reports that Toledo's Central…