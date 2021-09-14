-
Today on Stateside, businesses across Michigan have succumbed to the pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, with devastating consequences for workers and our…
A new nonprofit is training citizen scientists to collect data on fish in the Great Lakes. They think it could be a game-changer for research in the…
There have been five mass extinction events on planet Earth over the past 540 million years. Among these are the asteroid strike that is thought to have…
Ambergris is an animal by-product that's been used for centuries in, as flavoring for food, and as an aphrodisiac. It's one of the world's most expensive…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has the authority to set aside land to make sure biodiversity is preserved. Basically, that means the DNR can…
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Ford headquarters in Dearborn Monday.He was there, along with Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and members of…
The Michigan Legislature has approved bills that would give biological fathers some rights to their children, even if the mothers were married to other…
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is hoping to provide a 30-percent federal tax cut to companies expanding in bio-based manufacturing.Congress approved the tax…
There's been a lot of talk recently about how quickly microbes in the Gulf have been gobbling up the spill oil. Scientific American has a report on what…