-
State officials are directing Michigan poultry producers to follow their bird flu prevention procedures.There have been a rising number of reports of…
-
Officials in Michigan have lifted a statewide ban on poultry exhibitions that was put in place earlier this year as a precaution to a bird flu outbreak…
-
A strain of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms across the Midwest has reached Michigan.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed the…
-
Michigan poultry growers have so far not been affected by a dangerous new avian flu.Nearly a million turkeys in a half dozen states and Ontario have died…