More and more of our local school districts are in financial trouble, and State Superintendent of Schools Mike Flanagan has a couple ideas as to what we…
Governor Snyder’s school reform agenda includes rewarding schools for so called best practices.Those include providing physical education, offering online…
A lawsuit filed against Birmingham Public Schools says the district is violating state policy which bars mandatory special fees. Gym clothes, combination…
A group wielding handguns and rifles is probably not something you'd expect to see often in the upscale Detroit suburb of Birmingham, but following the…