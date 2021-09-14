-
Many Michigan store owners may be facing their “Blackest Friday” as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season comes amid the pandemic.After…
-
Michigan store owners are optimistic this will be a good holiday shopping season.In a recent Michigan Retailers Association survey, 62 percent of Michigan…
-
A state agency is warning car thieves may also be at Michigan malls looking for deals in the parking lot.Tim Bailor with the Michigan Automobile Theft…
-
Two-thirds of Michigan retailers are expecting to see their sales increase this holiday season.Tom Scott is with the Michigan Retailers Association.He…
-
Some large retailers have announced their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. They include Nordstrom, Crate and Barrel, Home Depot, GameStop, and…
-
Auto dealers are once again jumping on the Black Friday sales phenomenon.Analyst Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com says last year, dealerships and…
-
Black Friday is attracting shoppers and protesters.Picketers stood outside more than a dozen Michigan Wal-Mart stores this morning.Marilyn Coulter is with…
-
Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes Black Friday – one of the largest shopping days of the year. Many stores begin Black Friday by opening…
-
Governor Snyder has signed into law a new tool to crackdown on organized shoplifting.Michigan retailers are near the end of a mediocre holiday shopping…
-
Philanthropic organizations want to capitalize on the spending campaigns of "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" - and also flip the idea of consumerism on…