black legged ticks

During this especially warm May here in Michigan, you may have noticed an uptick (pun intended) in the ticks you've pulled off your dog after they've been…
Ever wanted to help researchers learn more about ticks and where people are being exposed to them? Now's your chance — and it's as easy as using the…
More than 16,000 ticks have arrived in Nate Nieto’s mailbox.He’s an associate professor of microbiology at Northern Arizona University, and he launched a…
Experts tell us it’s important to treat Lyme disease early, and state officials say Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan. But…
2017 is only halfway over, but there have already been more cases of Lyme disease reported in Michigan this year than in all of last year.So far, 279…
There’s a newly discovered kind of bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, Borrelia mayonii. Scientists have run tests to find out how long it takes to…
Tick season is here again. And with Lyme disease on the rise in Michigan and other parts of the U.S., it’s important to know the facts about…
It's tick season once again, and according to Michigan Radio's The Environment Report, Michiganders should be diligent when they're outdoors this summer.…
It’s that magical time of year, when you need to start checking yourself for ticks.The blacklegged tick is the kind of tick we have in Michigan that can…
Time to break out the long pants: tick season is back!The past couple of years we've had a tick boom along the west side of the state and it's happening…