-
Ayyub Ama was 14 years old when he was stopped by a police officer for the first time. The officer asked him for identification, and Ama gave him the only…
-
Members of the Michigan-based protest movements that formed in the wake of George Floyd’s killing say Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction is a vindication…
-
This summer, people in Chelsea joined those around the state and the country to protest against racism and police brutality, following the death of George…
-
A judge has dealt a blow to the City of Detroit’s criminal prosecution of Black Lives Matter protesters. Judge Larry Williams, Jr. dismissed - without…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas is resigning.Her resignation comes after criticism of how the department has handled Black Lives Matter…
-
On Stateside, a church in Romeo grapples with systemic and politically motivated vandalism. And, what six months of COVID have looked like. Plus, we…
-
The Michigan State Police says it is working to improve transparency, racial equity, and its relationship with the public, with three new actions. The…
-
A federal judge late Friday temporarily barred Detroit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against…
-
The president on Monday painted the suspect's actions as possible self-defense, saying, without evidence, that the teenager "probably would have been killed."
-
Activists are taking the city of Detroit to court over the tactics used by the police department in breaking up Black Lives Matter protests in recent…