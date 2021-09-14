-
An effort is underway to improve property values in some Flint neighborhoods.Driving through Flint’s north side, it’s not uncommon to see nicely kept…
Demolition work will soon begin at a long-abandoned trailer park in Flint.Shady Acres closed in 2015. But the 20-acre park is overgrown, and overwhelmed…
Abandoned homes are a familiar sight in many Detroit neighborhoods. And they aren’t just an eyesore. Left unsecured, those vacant properties can become…
One of the big issues in Detroit is blight. People walking away from their properties or foreclosures are the base of the problem. After that, it’s people…
A new tax break for redeveloping blighted land in Michigan is now law.Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill Thursday as he sat in the gutted lobby of a…
A program to mow and maintain vacant lots is having a side effect in Flint: lower crime rates in those neighborhoods, including assaults, burglaries and…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A federal watchdog agency plans to conduct an audit of $25.5 million in demolition costs in Flint related to the federal Hardest Hit…
Formerly nicknamed the “Dan Gilbert bills” after the prominent Detroit businessman and developer, legislation to give developers a tax incentive for…
The Next IdeaTake an abandoned, unloved alley. Clear away the trash and debris, and then turn artists loose with their paint and brushes to transform…
Detroit residents have a new way to check when blighted and vacant homes in their neighborhood will be demolished.People can enter an address on the…