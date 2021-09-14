-
It will be another week before a federal judge expects to decide whether to give preliminary approval to a massive settlement of Flint water crisis…
In its 2021 budget, Congress included millions for lead testing in schools, where children are still exposed to the toxic metal.The federal appropriations…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says fewer kids under age six are getting their blood tested for lead as compared to last year. 2020…
Detroit will be spending more than $9 million to deal with lead-based paint in homes. Although lead-paint has been banned since the 1970s, the old paint…
A new package of bills in Lansing could dramatically change how the state handles the problem of lead-based paint.Lead based paint was banned in 1978, but…
Living in homes purchased at the Wayne County tax foreclosure auction, or near demolitions, increases the risk of lead poisoning in Detroit children.Those…
Michigan updated its blood lead levels for workers earlier this week, making it the first state to replace standards that were drawn up in the 1980s.…
An opinion piece in the New York Times has stirred up a war of words. According to a recent Detroit News article, an emergency room doctor at the Hurley…
The world knows her as the doctor who used science to force the state of Michigan to admit it had caused the Flint water crisis. Following a tip from a…
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed tighter standards for lead in dust on floors and window sills. Lead dust can be a big source of lead…