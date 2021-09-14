-
Linen that once wrapped an Egyptian mummy has landed some people in trouble.Last month at the Blue Water Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)…
-
Canadian workers for the Blue Water Bridge went on strike this week.The 45 employees, who all work on the Canadian side of the bridge, are picketing due…
-
Beginning in April, work on the Blue Water Bridge will temporarily cut the number of lanes on the international crossing in half.The Michigan Department…
-
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A $145 million expansion of the Blue Water Bridge customs plaza in Port Huron has been halted due to a lack of federal…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard says a freighter carrying iron ore pellets has run aground on the Canadian side of southern Lake Huron, about one mile offshore of…
-
The Blue Water Bridge has been reopened. The bridge, which links Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Ontario, was shut down Monday and Tuesday to commercial…
-
The blast of artic air that has enveloped the Great Lakes is causing major problems for truck traffic between Michigan and Ontario. Canadian officials…