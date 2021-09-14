-
This summer begins a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ann Arbor Blues Festival. The festivities kick off with a photo exhibit at the…
In 1969, the blues threw a party in Ann Arbor.James Partridge, founder of the Ann Arbor Blues Society, calls that party “the first blues festival…
Each February, the libraries in Monroe undergo a transformation. The Black History Month Blues Festival turns these sedate study spaces into concert…
Pam Rossi has produced and hosted Over Easy on Detroit classic rock station WCSX for the last 12 years. The show brings local, national and international…
Every Sunday during the spring and summer months, you can swing by John’s Carpet House in Detroit, and hear some of the best local blues musicians jam for…
Joel Mabus grew up writing, singing, and playing the blues in Southern Illinois.Though he grew up in the midst of Beatlemania, Mabus always felt drawn to…