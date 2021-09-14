-
Tom McKee is having some hard conversations right now. “Do we eliminate our elementary school? That means we put our kids on a bus for two hours one way…
The State Board of Education will vote Tuesday on a new set of social studies standards, after months of contention. In spring 2018, Republican State Sen.…
Stateside: State Board of Education race; CBD industry; WWII vets reflect on country’s past, presentToday, we'll talk about the race that will fill two seats on Michigan's State Board of Education. Plus, as Veterans Day approaches, Stateside is taking…
Opponents of changes to Michigan social studies curriculum were out in force at a public hearing Monday in Flint.High school teachers, college professors,…
A Republican candidate for governor was booted off his Senate committees this week. Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R- Canton) says Senate Majority Leader Arlan…
When you think Hillsdale College, maybe you think private, well-respected school that makes a lot of Top 10 lists for “Most Conservative Schools.”Now,…
There are those who think that Governor Rick Snyder has been made to bear too much of the blame for the mess in Flint.There may be some truth in that.The…
When you go to vote this fall, you'll have a chance to weigh in on education.Amidst mounting calls for the state to do a better job educating its…
There's a civil rights debate brewing in Michigan. It's about whether schools have too much civil rights education or too little.This controversy has…
Biology, chemistry, physics, these traditional science classes may soon be getting a new bedfellow, engineering.On Tuesday, Michigan’s State Board of…