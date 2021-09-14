-
The Board of State Canvassers will consider two petitions Monday, both related to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's use of emergency powers during the…
Michigan's elections bureau says a group failed to collect enough petitions to put veto-proof legislation before the Republican-led Legislature that would…
An effort to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer can proceed, but it'll be an uphill climb to get enough signatures to get the recall effort on the…
A recall petition against Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand is moving forward.The Board of State Canvassers approved petition language Monday. The board…
The Board of State Canvassers has until September 7th to finalize ballot language for an anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal -- but on Tuesday, the group…
Do you have a right to have your name counted when you sign a petition? Or, can it be thrown out on a technicality that has nothing to do with you?There…
This week, Michigan State University denied a request from a white supremacist group to rent space on campus. The university said it denied the request…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Green Party candidate Jill Stein is asking a federal judge to order Michigan to quickly start a recount of presidential votes.It's…
Some folks profoundly unhappy with Governor Rick Snyder’s handling of the Flint water crisis will make another attempt at launching a petition drive to…
Later today, the Board of State Canvassers will consider changing a rule that would give more time to a marijuana legalization petition.Jeff Hank leads…