The state has rejected a proposal to dredge 22.5 miles of the Grand River in West Michigan to open it up to power boating.The proposal came from a group…
For several months now, we’ve been traveling around the state, talking to people who make useful things with their hands. We’re calling the series…
During the summer, cars with kayaks or canoes on top are a common site. But even in the winter – when you'd expect to see skis – you can sometimes spot a…
Invasive species love to sneak a ride on boats.There are more than 180 exotic species in the Great Lakes, and we help move them around.Jo Latimore is an…
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - As hard as it may be to imagine the nearly ice-covered Great Lakes as a Caribbean-like cruise ship destination, that's just…
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio – A U.S. Coast Guard station that watches over western Lake Erie led the nation in drunken boating arrests last year. The Coast Guard…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs remains a serious problem on the Great…
There are more than 11,000 inland lakes in Michigan, and a lot of us love to take boats out on them. But invasive species also like to catch a ride on…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan boaters and snowmobilers would be held to the same drunken driving standards as drivers under legislation introduced in the…