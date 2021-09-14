-
The FBI has just completed a nationwide sweep resulting in the arrest of 150 pimps and the rescue of 105 children who had been forced into prostitution.…
-
There was an important handshake this afternoon in Lansing.UAW President Bob King shook hands with state government officials to officially launch the…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The United Auto Workers union says its membership has edged up in the past year after decades of contraction with the shrinking of U.S.…
-
What a week in Michigan politics! The litigating has begun on the state’s new right-to-work law, keeping the controversy alive, in the media, and in the…
-
U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis and UAW President Bob King jointly toured the Detroit auto show today.Both say the auto industry’s resurgence shows the…
-
The 97th Legislature of the state of Michigan began this week, having still not shaken off the hangover of last year, as Republicans forced through…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder's 'not on my agenda' talk seemed to keep right-to-work legislation at bay, continually saying the issue was too divisive.He had a change…
-
United Auto Workers President Bob King says a coalition of unions will push for an amendment to the Michigan Constitution that bars so-called…
-
Chrysler and the United Auto Workers have agreed to terms for a four-year contract deal.Chrysler is the last of Detroit’s three carmakers to reach a…
-
Union leaders at General Motors' factories across the U.S. are endorsing a tentative contract with the automaker. In an unprecedented press conference…