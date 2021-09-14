-
Traverse City will buy body cameras for its police officers.The final price tag, make and model is still being researched, but the City Commission…
Could more cultural awareness help the Grand Rapids Police Department? The Grand Rapids Police Policy and Procedure Review Task Force thinks so.The task…
The Grand Rapids Police Department released body cam footage Friday of a stop involving two unarmed 11-year old black boys.The video shows several police…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry talks about an approved plan for Waukesha, Wisconsin to divert water from Lake Michigan, Enbridge…
Detroit police are about to start recording far more of what they do.The Detroit City Council approved a $5.2 million contract for police body cameras and…
As more of the nation’s attention is focused on police shootings, more police departments are putting body-worn cameras on their officers.The idea is to…
Body cameras for Grand Rapids police officers have started coming in.WOOD-TV and The Grand Rapids Press report that 20 officers wore the cameras Thursday…
The Detroit Police Department says it's moving forward with plans to put body cameras on all officers. All marked police vehicles will have dashboard…
All Michigan police would have to wear body cameras under a new bill in Lansing.While several police departments around the state already have body…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will start testing body cameras on agents in the field. The first phase of the feasibility study…