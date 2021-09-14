-
Part of downtown Detroit is under a boil water advisory following a water main break.The Great Lakes Water Authority and Detroit Water and Sewerage…
-
On Tuesday, October 24, the Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory for parts of Oakland County after a 48-inch water main broke late…
-
Thousands of people in Oakland County are still dealing with a mandatory boil water advisory this weekend. It was issued after a broken water transmission…
-
The mandatory boil water advisory affecting more than 300,000 Oakland County residents won’t be lifted Friday as originally planned.The Great Lakes Water…
-
Twelve communities in Oakland County are still under a boil-water alert as repairs continue on what’s being called an “unprecedented” water main break.Jim…
-
The Great Lakes Water Authority says more than 300,000 Oakland County residents currently under a boil water advisory should expect it to last for at…
-
Near 14 Mile and Drake, a green pool of water covers half the road at the site of the 50-year-old water main that broke Monday night, leaving more than…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the boil water advisory covering parts of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.More from a…
-
If you live in Flint, it can be really hard to figure out what you should and should not do with your tap water. The messages from officials, scientists…