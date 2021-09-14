-
Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley joined Stateside today and read from her new book The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of…
-
One of the core elements of your identity is your accent. But we here in the Midwest have a tendency to believe we don't have an accent. Writer Edward…
-
In 2002, Jonathan Safran Foer made his literary debut with the novel “Everything is Illuminated,” which quickly became a bestseller. His next novel,…
-
When looking for a new house, prospective homeowners usually prepare to make a few cosmetic changes. When Amy Haimerl and her husband moved into their new…
-
In the last decade the term "fracking" has become part of the national lexicon.Now, it's the focus of a new anthology that pulls together the work of…
-
Flint is in the news a lot these days. Lead contamination of the water; people getting sick, some dying from Legionnaires' disease; one of the most…
-
The Flint water crisis is now an important piece of the city's story and history.It will affect the city and its residents for decades to come. Michigan…
-
The rumor mill is certainly thriving in the 21st century.But roll the clock back a few hundred years, and we see that not much has changed. Even without…
-
When prospective parents consider the possibility of adopting a child, they think about what advantages they might offer a child: a loving, stable home…
-
The Old Testament story of Cain and Abel is one of the most compelling in the Bible. How could a man kill his brother?The tragedy is at the heart of the…