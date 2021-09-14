-
For some small businesses, the COVID-19 shutdowns could be a death sentence. In order to survive, owners are having to quickly pivot to new ways of doing…
-
On the first day that Michael Gustafson and his wife Hilary opened Literati Bookstore in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, something possessed him to place…
-
If we can't talk about love stories on Valentine's Day, when can we? Which is why today seemed appropriate to talk to Horizon Books, right there on Front…
-
?The legions of readers who love and cherish Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” were stunned and then excited at the prospect of reading her long-lost…
-
With competition from Amazon and e-readers, big box bookstores have been hit hard. Borders closed in 2011 and Barnes & Noble has been forced to close…
-
Remember "You've Got Mail," The Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan romantic comedy?Writer-director Norah Ephron says she wanted to make a point about little…
-
Many of us are book lovers.An e-book reader is convenient in the sense that you can store dozens of books on it. It's also great if you're traveling and…
-
Holiday sales appear to be up at most independent bookstores in Michigan, thanks in part to the fact that one of their major competitors is no longer…
-
Today, the doors will close for the final time at the Borders bookstore in Ann Arbor. It’s a significant milestone marking the final days of the Ann…
-
Borders Group Inc., the Ann Arbor-based bookstore chain, announced yesterday that it is closing after failing to find a buyer. Some stores will close as…