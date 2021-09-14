bottle and can deposit

-
More retailers will resume accepting bottle and can returns starting October 5.Larger stores with machines in front have been taking returnables, but the…
Grocers and distributors who sell cans and bottles of soda and beer want a bigger share of the money left over when people don’t cash in returnables.They…
If you've found yourself overrun with empty cans and bottles during the stay home order, you're in luck. Michiganders can start bringing back their…
Bills before a state House committee would change how money from unredeemed bottle and can deposits is used.Supporters say the legislation would enact…
Michigan’s 10-cent bottle deposit law has been on the books since 1976. It covers can and bottles for carbonated beverages – soda, pop, beer, seltzer and…
A Michigan man who authorities say was trying to return more than 10,000 cans and bottles for 10 cents apiece is avoiding jail time.The Livingston Daily…
People trying to redeem deposits on bottles and cans purchased outside of Michigan may face some stiff fines in the future.Michigan loses millions of…
A federal judge says a state law requiring beer and cans sold in Michigan to have specific markings is not against federal laws.State lawmakers amended…
All the unclaimed deposits from Michigan cans and bottles really add up. The state gets about $12 million a year out of it.A small amount of this money…