bottle bill

Michigan’s 10-cent bottle deposit law has been on the books since 1976. It covers can and bottles for carbonated beverages – soda, pop, beer, seltzer and…
The state House voted today to exempt drink pouches from Michigan’s bottle deposit law. The bill passed on a 91 to 19 vote. The issue pits the grocery and…
A state House committee has voted to exempt drink pouches from the state’s 10-cent bottle deposit law. The pouches are made of plastic, aluminum, and…
A federal judge says a state law requiring beer and cans sold in Michigan to have specific markings is not against federal laws.State lawmakers amended…
All the unclaimed deposits from Michigan cans and bottles really add up. The state gets about $12 million a year out of it.A small amount of this money…