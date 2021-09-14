-
It’s the first month of a 20-year effort to replace every lead service line connecting a Michigan home to a public water supply. Already, Jeff Lampi is…
An environmental group says Nestle's water bottling operations in Osceola Township are drying up two creeks.Peggy Case, President of Michigan Citizens for…
Many residents were outraged when the state granted Nestlé a permit to significantly increase the amount of water it pumps out of a well near Evart,…
The Snyder administration is ending state supported bottled water distribution in Flint.The government started distributing bottled water to Flint…
Osceola Township is appealing a circuit court judge's order to allow Nestle Waters North America to build a booster pumping station. Mason County Judge…
A judge says a bottled-water company should be allowed to build a pumping station as part of its plans to get more groundwater in western Michigan for the…
Flint’s mayor says a top aide to Governor Snyder is willing to wait for more information before considering cutting funding for bottled water distribution…
A top city official admits there has been a “learning curve” after the city of Flint took over bottled water distribution from the state two months…
A new bill introduced into the Michigan Legislature would impose a 5 cent per gallon fee on bottled water.The bill's sponsor, Representative Peter Lucido,…
Mayor Karen Weaver’s office announced a plan Wednesday to continue bottled water distribution in Flint for the foreseeable future.Four delivery sites will…