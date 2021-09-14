-
A new survey of Michigan small business owners finds many are planning for a more positive future coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey by the…
-
Today on Stateside, after more than a year of masking up and physical distancing, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set an end date to pandemic restrictions.…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued an executive order that shut down bars, theaters, and other "places of public accomodation." It restricted…
-
Former Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is joining the Small Business Association of Michigan in a new position created for him.Calley will co-lead the…
-
On August 7, Attorney General Bill Schuette won the four-way race to be the gubernatorial candidate for the Republicans.The following day, there was a…
-
The Republican candidates for governor have been battling it out for months. There’s more money being spent on the Republican primary than in recent years…
-
New campaign finance reports suggest this year’s governor’s race may end up being the most expensive in Michigan history.The August primary will select…
-
With just two weeks left before the August 7 primary, a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor is under fire over how often he shows up…
-
Michigan's primary is two weeks away on August 7. Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, and he joined…
-
Candidates for Michigan governor in next month’s primary are sharply divided, along party lines, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana.In…