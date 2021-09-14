brian jeffries

-
The Lansing city council may soon face a critical test to see if it might be able to override the mayor’s plans for how to spend property tax money…
-
Lansing’s mayor says a combination of employee furlough days and union concessions are necessary to shrink a $4.7 million budget gap next year. He laid…
-
It took a marathon session Monday night, but the Lansing city council finally has a new council president. The eight-member council is evenly divided into…
-
A sharp division among Lansing city council members kept the council from taking its first required step this year during a meeting today. The division…
-
For a second time this year, Lansing voters will be asked to decide if they want to increase their property taxes. There are fears of deep cuts in police…
-
The Lansing city council voted 5 to 3 last night to approve a city budget that deeply cuts police and fire in the capitol city. Lansing, like many…