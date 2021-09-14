-
The Michigan Board of Education chose Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Michael Rice to be the next state Superintendent of Public Instruction.Rice…
The Michigan Board of Education is expected to pick a new state schools superintendent Tuesday.Since former superintendent Brian Whiston’s death a year…
The Michigan Board of Education is launching the search for a new state School Superintendent of Public Instruction.The board has hired the executive…
The state Board of Education has named an interim replacement for state schools superintendent Brian Whiston, who died suddenly this week. Before he left…
The Michigan Department of Education has announced that State Superintendent Brian Whiston passed away Monday night at the age of 56.Whiston was appointed…
Michigan State University interim president John Engler accused state lawmakers of interfering with negotiations to settle out of court with victims of…
State schools superintendent Brian Whiston is stepping down and taking long-term disability leave so he can focus on fighting cancer.Whiston made the…
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has approved the state of Michigan’s plan to meet new federal education standards.Congress passed the Every Student…
Michigan’s education chief forecasts some contentious negotiations with federal officials on the state’s plans for identifying and helping struggling…
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the Michigan schools superintendent can't withhold state aid from school districts with American Indian mascots or…