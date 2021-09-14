-
Fiat Chrysler has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to violate the federal Labor Management Relations Act, also known as the Taft-Hartley Act, and pay…
-
Federal prosecutors say they will pursue a retrial in the case of a state legislator accused of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.State Rep.…
-
A grand jury has indicted a metro Detroit official for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in bribes from two companies, and from an undercover FBI…
-
A garbage company involved in Flint’s trash pickup dispute is reportedly linked to a federal corruption probe in Macomb County.The Detroit Free Press…